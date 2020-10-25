1/1
STANLEY SHAPIRO
SHAPIRO--Stanley, MD. June 4, 1949 - October 14, 2020. Dr. Stanley Shapiro passed away in Los Angeles on October 14, 2020. Stan was born June 4, 1949, in Manhattan to Morris and Beatrice Shapiro. Stan graduated from Albany High, Union College, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine where he received his MD degree in 1974. He completed residencies in Internal Medicine, Clinical Pathology and Preventive Medicine. He then completed a MPH at UCLA and a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles. Stan was respected and loved by his patients. Stan is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Judith Harrow, his three children Jonathan, Mara, and Ethan, and three grandchildren, Silk, Axel, and Tygo. Contributions in his memory can be made to Doctors Without Borders.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
