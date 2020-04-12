SPORKIN--Hon. Stanley. The Institute for Law and Economic Policy mourns the passing of Stanley Sporkin. Judge Sporkin, a frequent participant in ILEP conferences was as described in a New York Times headline, a "Bane of corporate corruption." Together with Irving Pollack, he vitalized the Enforcement Division of the SEC which he later headed. While there, he created and fought for the adoption of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act which forbade American corporations from bribing foreign officials. As the United States District Judge in the Charles Keating case, he asked "where were the lawyers, accountants, appraisers and investment bankers who were offering professional advice but who have professional responsibility too?" That frequently quoted question was more effective than dozens of tomes in focusing on the role of professionals in protecting investors. Institute for Law and Economic Policy, Marc I. Gross, President



