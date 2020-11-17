URBAS--Stanley. With deep sorrow we announce the death on Shabbat morning November 14th of Rabbi Stanley Urbas, of Covid-19. Rabbi Emeritus at the Yorktown Jewish Center in Yorktown Heights, New York, he served that community for more than fifty years. A lover of Torah and of American history, he was a kind and wise advisor to his congregants, friends, and many others. He is survived by his children Elisheva Urbas (and David Morris), Eytan Urbas (and Rani Urbas), Daniel Urbas (and Orli Moscowitz), and Avi Urbas (and Naomi Ko), as well as twelve grandchildren, two devoted nephews, and many other close friends and family members.





