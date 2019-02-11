WALLENSTEIN--Stanley Herbert, died Sunday, February 10, 2019. A lifelong New Yorker and an accomplished immigration attorney, Stanley served as Special Assistant US Attorney, in the Judge Advocate General's corps, and had an illustrious career in private practice. He touched many lives in both a personal and professional capacity, and he will be greatly missed. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Maria Wallenstein, his sons, Craig and Steven, and his grandchildren, Piper, Joshua, and Angelina Rose.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2019