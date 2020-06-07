ZINN--Stanley, Rochester, NY: Passed away June 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Stan was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Max and Anna Zinn. He was also predeceased by his wife, Joan. Survived by his children, Amy (John) Platenik, Nina Hutt, and Ellen (Steve) Hauck; grandchildren, Emily (Joel) Miller, Shane, Ashley, Taylor, and Adam; sister, Shirley Smith; and partner, Brenda King. To leave an online condolence visit: BrightonMC.com.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.