CORBIN--Stefan Edward, a pioneer in the field of special education in the Scarsdale School District passed away peacefully in Florida on December 4, 2019 at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years Elaine Schondorf Corbin. He was the loving husband of Kamara Elaine Altman Corbin. Devoted father of Richard and Betsey Corbin, Michael and Olivia Corbin, and Lisa and Corrie Sweet. Adoring Grandfather of Samantha, Amanda, Emily, Ashley, Andrew and Abigail. A funeral service was held on December 6th in Larchmont, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019
