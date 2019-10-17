EDLIS--Stefan. The staff and Board of the New Museum mourn the loss of our great friend Stefan Edlis, beloved husband of New Museum Trustee, Gael Neeson. Stefan was a greatly admired and generous member of the New Museum family and with Gael endowed our artistic director position and supported the New Museum's future vision. We will miss his sharp wit, inquisitive mind, and independent spirit--he was one of the most unique, vital, and passionate figures in our community. Our deepest condolences go out to Gael, his daughters, and the entire family. Lisa Phillips, Toby Devan Lewis Director James Keith Brown, President, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 17, 2019