EDLIS--Stefan T. 1925 - 2019 Today, October 15th, it will be 12 months since I lost my beloved Stef. I would like to thank all my friends who have expressed gratitude at having known him, loved him, and, like me, are missing his wit and wisdom and smiling face. May his love continue to light our hearts. Your wife and partner, Gael





