1934 - 2019

Stella Alexandra von Klan, 85, died in her home on October 7, 2019, of natural causes. Stella was a lifelong learner, painter, designer, illustrator, political thinker, humanitarian, and devoted grandmother.



Stella was born on April 3, 1934, in Pisco, Peru, to Isaac Avayu and Delia Chois, and married George von Klan in Santiago, Chile in 1953.



Stella's creative and innovative thinking motivated her throughout her life. In her youth, Stella attended St. Margaret's British School for Girls in Viña Del Mar, Chile, where her father was an importer and entrepreneur, and one of the first manufacturers of Chilean ready-made clothing. Early access to textiles and fine design inspired Stella to create fashion designs for her mother and sisters.



In 1958, Stella and her husband, George, emigrated from Chile to New York City--a dream come true for Stella, who always envisioned living in the United States. Stella and George were proud Americans, and loved to celebrate the 4th of July with the annual televised Boston Pops concerts.



Stella took pride in the home she created for her family in Parkway Village in Queens, NY. ,which she filled with antiques, art, books, friends and family celebrations.



In New York, Stella established a career in fashion on Seventh Avenue. She attended the Mayer School of Fashion, Traphagen School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology. In New York she was employed at Irvington House and Vanity Fair and continued her work independently when she and her family moved to Paris, France. Stella's designs appeared in I. Magnin, Sears, National Bella Hess, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and JC Penny. They also appeared in Marie Victoire in Paris, Huguette in London, and Monaco's Maison Sema. Though she regretted leaving her burgeoning career in the United States, Stella relished the idea that she was able to educate her children in Paris, and so she moved her family to Europe to follow George's work in the biomedical industry.



After her career in fashion, Stella studied at Hunter University, Universite Libre de Bruxelles and completed a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Barry University in Miami, Florida at the age of fifty-nine. After moving to San Francisco from Miami to be closer to her grandchildren, Stella continued her studies in the fine arts at the University of California, Berkeley Extension. She also cared for her husband of 57 years, George, in the last years of his life.



