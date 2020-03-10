Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Nadel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stella Nadel, a long-time resident of Syosset, Long Island, died on March 1, 2020 at the age of ninety-six. She was born in New York City to May Greenberg (nee Schwartz) and Abraham Greenberg on December 5, 1923. Stella grew up in New York City and attended Queens College and graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She took two years off from college to help with the World War II effort and worked for Emerson Radio as well as to take engineering courses at Pratt Institute.

Stella had strengths from both the left and the right side of her brain and had a double major in college in Art and Mathematics. She continued her interest in these subjects throughout her life. She worked for a defense contractor on Long Island in the engineering department during the 1970's. Stella also continued to pursue her interest in art with drawing, oil painting and photography. In her later years, Stella became very interested in crafts and quilting. She made baskets by hand and also made several quilts. She won awards for her quilts which she entered in several shows on Long Island. Stella also had a great love for music. She studied classical piano beginning at a young age and played it often on the piano that she had in her house during the early years that she lived in Syosset. Stella was a member of the Jewish Genealogy and Quilting Societies on Long Island. She enjoyed tracing the family histories back to its earlier generations.

Stella's survivors include her daughter, Judith and her husband Bradley Scharff of Hicksville, Long Island, New York; her son Richard and his wife Michele of Winchester, Massachusetts; her grandson Robert of Winchester, Massachusetts. Stella had a sister Susan Green of Hicksville, Long Island, New York, now deceased and a brother David Green of Dunbar, West Virginia, now deceased.

