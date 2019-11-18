SKURA--Stella. The American Society for Yad Vashem and Yad Vashem mourn the passing of our dear friend, Board Member, Benefactor and ASYV founder, Stella Skura, wife of Sam Skura, Z"L, founding Board Member of ASYV. A Holocaust survivor, Stella was a generous philanthropist who dedicated her life to the cause of Holocaust remembrance. May her daughter Cheryl, ASYV Board Member, granddaughters Iris (Adam) and Ilana, and great-grandchildren be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Leonard Wilf, Chair Stanley H. Stone, Executive Director Avner Shalev, Yad Vashem Chairman of the Directorate
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 18, 2019