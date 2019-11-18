SKURA--Stella, died peacefully in her home in Fresh Meadows, NY on November 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lifshitz, her grandchildren, Iris and Adam Lindenbaum, and Ilana Lifshitz, and her great-grandchildren, Miriam and Sam Lindenbaum. Stella was born on August 10, 1923 in Zywiec, Poland, the only child of Ida and Isidore Obstler. Stella, along with her parents, survived the atrocities of the Holocaust. She met her husband Samuel after the war in a displaced persons camp. After the war, Stella and Samuel moved to New York where they established a new life. They were lovingly married for 61 years. Stella, along with her husband Samuel, were generous philanthropists. Their main mission in life was to support Holocaust remembrance. They were among the original founders of the American Society of Yad Vashem, and they donated the candelabra that became the symbol of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and established the Learning Center there as well. They founded the Sam and Stella Skura Holocaust Memorial Fund at Hillcrest Jewish Center in Flushing, NY and donated the Family Therapy Room at the Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology at Yeshiva University. Stella was an avid supporter of the arts and a pillar of the community. She was loved by her family and will be sorely missed.



