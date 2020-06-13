KAMHOLZ--Stephan L, MD The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center is so deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr. Stephan Kamholz, Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center. Dr. Kamholz joined the Maimonides family in 2013. What a find for us. He was such an extraordinary man. A giant among the medical profession that he loved. His kindness to everyone could not be matched. He was compassionate, welcoming to all and such a thoughtful person. He always had a smile for everyone he met and treated all with great respect. He was truly a brilliant man. He knew about all facets of life. The knowledge that he passed on to the doctors, residents and nurses awarded him the First Master Teaching Award by the Medical Staff in 2019. He will always be remembered as a mentor, teacher, leader and friend to all the lives that he touched personally and professionally. There are not enough words to express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, grandchildren and all his extended family. Thank you for sharing this wonderful man with all of us. Steve, we will miss you more than you could ever imagine. Edward Chapnick, MD, Pres Harry Adler, MD, Pres-Elect Monica Ghitan, MD, Secy Juan Kupferman, MD, Treas George Neiderman, MD, Past- Pres





