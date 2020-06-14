STEPHAN KAMHOLZ

KAMHOLZ--Stephan L, MD It is with deep regret that we record the passing of our esteemed colleague, chair of our Department of Medicine and extraordinary human being. Dr. Kamholz trained in internal medicine and completed a fellowship in pulmonology, served on the faculty of several medical schools and served as Chair of Medicine at multiple metro area hospitals before coming to Maimonides in 2013. In a career spanning five decades, his legacy includes having trained countless physicians, adding extensively to the literature, and inspiring all around him to achieve excellence. His wit, wisdom, astonishing memory and kindness are legend--a true Renaissance man and friend. His final act as a physician was to heroically lead his team in caring for patients in the midst of a pandemic. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Rosemary, children Sheryl Neufeld, Sandra Oza and Roger, and the entire Kamholz family. Eugene Keilin, Chair, Board of Trustees Kenneth Gibbs, President & CEO Maimonides Medical Center





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store