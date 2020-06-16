STEPHAN KAMHOLZ

KAMHOLZ--Stephan L. MD. We deeply mourn the loss of our Chair of Medicine, the consummate physician, educator and leader. He shared his encyclopedic knowledge with his faculty, residents and students in the most humble and inspiring ways. Steve was our legendary role model who sacrificed his life in his quest to care for patients in this pandemic. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosemary, children, grandchildren and hundreds of medical residents, fellows, and countless doctors who have had the special privilege to know him. Vice Chairs Jeffrey Basti MD Edward Chapnick MD Michael Kantrowitz DO, Barbara Paris MD Vijay Shetty MD Lawrence Wolf MD Department of Medicine Maimonides Medical Center





