STEPHAN KAMHOLZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEPHAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAMHOLZ--Stephan L. MD. We deeply mourn the loss of our Chair of Medicine, the consummate physician, educator and leader. He shared his encyclopedic knowledge with his faculty, residents and students in the most humble and inspiring ways. Steve was our legendary role model who sacrificed his life in his quest to care for patients in this pandemic. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosemary, children, grandchildren and hundreds of medical residents, fellows, and countless doctors who have had the special privilege to know him. Vice Chairs Jeffrey Basti MD Edward Chapnick MD Michael Kantrowitz DO, Barbara Paris MD Vijay Shetty MD Lawrence Wolf MD Department of Medicine Maimonides Medical Center


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved