ABRAMSON--Stephanie. The trustees, alumni, faculty, and administrators of NYU School of Law mourn the death of our alumna and colleague, Stephanie Abramson '69. Stephanie's remarkable career spanned five decades of distinguished private practice in corporate and transactional law, innovative leadership as Adjunct Professor, Founder, and Director of NYU Law's Business Law Transactions Clinic, and extraordinary service to NYU Law as Life Trustee and to NYU in Shanghai as former Dean of Executive Education and Graduate Professional Studies. We remember her fondly as a talented attorney, wise counselor, warm and generous mentor, and dear friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to Stephanie's family and loved ones. She will be greatly missed. Trevor Morrison, Dean. David Tanner, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Published in The New York Times on May 6, 2019