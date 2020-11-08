FORSTMANN-- Stephanie Peoples. Stephanie Peoples Forst-mann passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 15th, one year after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 72. Mrs. Forstmann was born in Grosse Pointe, MI to Wesley Peoples and Margarite Doherty Peoples. She graduated from Mount Vernon Junior College and George Washington University. She was an assistant teacher at Brearley School in the mid 1970s, worked part time for Sotheby's New York in the mid 1990s through 2002 and volunteered for Inner- City Scholarship Fund in New York City. She had a great sense of humor and many hobbies, including traveling the world, going to muse- ums and theater, watching films, reading and doing The New York Times crossword puzzles in ink. Mrs. Forstmann was married to Nicholas C. Forstmann. The marriage ended in divorce. She was a longtime partner to Donald Ritter (deceased 2018) of Newport, RI and Harbour Island, Bahamas. She is survived by Wesley Ritter and Julia Ritter, Don Ritter's two daughters, whom she loved dearly as if they were her own. She also leaves her Goddaughter, Nina DeKay Grauer. Her darling small Yorkie, named Belle, has been lovingly adopted by a dear friend, Lil Ostergard. Mrs. Forstmann had many friends from New York City, Newport, RI, Harbour Island, Bahamas, Palm Beach, FL and Grosse Pointe, MI. She will be missed deeply by all. She also had many devoted nurses, including Jodi Bergmann, Jeanne Bozza, Jennifer Scaramuzzo, and Linda McLoughlin. A private memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021 in Newport. From all your admirers and your many friends we love you. You will be missed everyday. Laurie Grauer; Nonie Sullivan; Mary McDonnell Davidson; Lillian Ostergard; Yvonne Leopold;





