NEUMAN--Stephanie Glicksberg, Ph.D. Born October 30, 1931, Stephanie passed away peacefully April 15 after a long battle with a rare spinal cancer. An adjunct senior research scholar at Columbia University's Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies for nearly 40 years, Stephanie's teaching interests included international relations, comparative foreign policy, third world security studies, and international arms production. When she joined the research faculty at Columbia in the mid-1980s, she was a pioneer in the area of conventional warfare and armaments, and the only female scholar in her field for many years. She authored numerous publications. She established the Comparative Defense Studies Program at Columbia, was a visiting professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, a visiting professor at the New School for Social Research, and a Senior Fulbright Research Scholar in Sweden. She also lectured internationally as a United States Information Service scholar. Beyond her many academic accomplishments, Stephanie was a remarkable woman -- wife, mother, grandmother, sister, scholar, mentor, and philanthropist -- and her warmth and sincere interest in others enabled her to connect with everyone she met. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Herbert Neuman, her brother Paul Glicksberg and her daughter Elena Neuman Lefkowitz, as well as three beautiful grandchildren. Stephanie and her husband Herbert endowed the Herbert '53 and Stephanie Neuman Professorship in Hebrew and Jewish Literature in the Department of Near Eastern Studies at Cornell University. She also endowed a special fund to support the research of foreign students in her department at Columbia's SIPA. She was revered by hundreds of her students who went on to illustrious careers in the US government. Stephanie's last authored work was The Park Bench, an illustrated children's book which she co-authored a few months ago with her granddaughter Talia. She will be sorely missed.



