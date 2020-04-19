STEPHANIE NEUMAN (1931 - 2020)
NEUMAN--Stephanie. Zamir Choral Foundation expresses heartfelt condolences to Vice President, Elena Neuman Lefkowitz on the passing of her dear mother, Stephanie Neuman. Our deepest sympathy to Stephanie's beloved husband, Herb Neuman, both longtime friends and supporters and to her grandchildren, ZCF board member, Tali Lefkowitz (Byron Edwards), Dani and Jake. May her memory be for a blessing. Matthew Lazar, Founder and Director; Dr. Steven C. Lorch, President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020
