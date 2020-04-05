ANTONAKOS--Stephen. Stephen Basil Antonakos, was born August 16, 1957 in New York City to Irene Marie (Billias) Antonakos and the artist Stephen Antonakos. He died March 26, age 62, suddenly at home of heart failure. He was devoted husband of Susie Rankine. Proud father of Christine Marchetti Antonakos and loving brother of Evangelia Antonakos. He leaves a deeply saddened extended family. He was hailed as "one of the most interesting and instantly recognizable lead guitar virtuo around" by New York Music Daily. Early on, he played with drummer Howie Wyeth, The Blue Chieftains, and went on to work with many incredible musicians, all who he loved and respected. HomeboySteve.com He was a stalwart humanitarian who loved nature and believed in equality for all. An alumni of Boys Harbor, he graduated from Stuyvesant High School and earned a BFA with Honors in Music from SUNY Purchase. He plays on and will be greatly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020