ANTONAKOS--Stephen Basil, was born August 16, 1957 in New York City to Irene Marie (Billias) Antonakos and the artist Stephen Antonakos. He died suddenly March 26, 2020 from a viral infection. He leaves his wife Susie Rankine, sister Evangelia and a wide net of family, friends, fans in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Greece, and beyond in sorrow for the loss of his warmth, wry outlook, and laugh. A virtuoso guitarist and talented songwriter in many contemporary idioms, he was a long-standing fixture in the New York City music scene where his craft and knowledge were well respected by fellow musicians. We are grateful for the many recordings at HomeboySteve.com. After Stuyvesant High School he earned a BFA with Honors from SUNY Purchase. Though a dedicated New Yorker, Steve loved to fish (thanks to summers at Boys Harbor in East Hampton, Long Island) and to travel. His fondness for wordplay and The New York Times crossword showed in his lyrics. Steve's years with us and his music will remain deeply beloved.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020