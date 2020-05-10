BEITLER--Col. Stephen S. U.S. Army Special Forces Lt. Colonel Stephen S. Beitler, Commander of the 16th Psychological Operations Battalion, died on May 1, 2020, at age 63, of traumatic brain injuries suffered while trying to save the life of one of his soldiers during a parachute mission. He died at his home at Highland Park, Illinois. Colonel Beitler had served as an intelligence adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff and as the Intelligence Briefing Officer to the Secretary of Defense during President Ronald Reagan's Administration. He received the Legion of Merit Award on September 11, 1997, and numerous medals from various foreign governments. Colonel Beitler lived by the Special Forces motto "Sine Patri" (Without Equal). Always first in his mind were allegiance to his fellow soldiers and his country. He served in the Special Forces from October 1, 1987 to September 30, 1997. He met his beloved wife, Deborah Gottlieb, while they were students at the University of Chicago. She died in 2011. He leaves his two adored children, Elinore and Grace Beitler. Also, his loving father, Stanley Beitler and deceased mother Arline Beitler; a cherished sister, Norma Maxine Beitler, and in-laws Elaine and Marvin Gottlieb, and their daughter Nancy Gottlieb Bauer, and Nancy's daughters Amanda and Jocelyn Gottlieb Bauer. As well as, his loving, compassionate and selfless companion Lisa Saul and her children, Max and Jonah. The Colonel would have preferred any donations to be made to the "Vigilant Torch Foundation", 6412 Brandon Avenue, Suite 318, Springfield, VA 22150.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store