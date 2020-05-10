STEPHEN BEITLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEITLER--Col. Stephen S. U.S. Army Special Forces Lt. Colonel Stephen S. Beitler, Commander of the 16th Psychological Operations Battalion, died on May 1, 2020, at age 63, of traumatic brain injuries suffered while trying to save the life of one of his soldiers during a parachute mission. He died at his home at Highland Park, Illinois. Colonel Beitler had served as an intelligence adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff and as the Intelligence Briefing Officer to the Secretary of Defense during President Ronald Reagan's Administration. He received the Legion of Merit Award on September 11, 1997, and numerous medals from various foreign governments. Colonel Beitler lived by the Special Forces motto "Sine Patri" (Without Equal). Always first in his mind were allegiance to his fellow soldiers and his country. He served in the Special Forces from October 1, 1987 to September 30, 1997. He met his beloved wife, Deborah Gottlieb, while they were students at the University of Chicago. She died in 2011. He leaves his two adored children, Elinore and Grace Beitler. Also, his loving father, Stanley Beitler and deceased mother Arline Beitler; a cherished sister, Norma Maxine Beitler, and in-laws Elaine and Marvin Gottlieb, and their daughter Nancy Gottlieb Bauer, and Nancy's daughters Amanda and Jocelyn Gottlieb Bauer. As well as, his loving, compassionate and selfless companion Lisa Saul and her children, Max and Jonah. The Colonel would have preferred any donations to be made to the "Vigilant Torch Foundation", 6412 Brandon Avenue, Suite 318, Springfield, VA 22150.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 10, 2020
The Bruck Family will miss their dear cousin Steve greatly! He was an American Hero but more importantly a hero to his Family and Friends! All our love to Stanley, Norma , Elinore , Grace and the rest of the Family. We are here for you. Enid , Michael, Marc, Liat, Zoe and Noah Bruck
Michael MD
Family
May 8, 2020
Having worked with Steve at Sears, and seen him every now and again around Highland Park, I knew him as a really great guy. Too young to leave this world. May his memory be a blessing.
Alice Peterson
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Sulak
May 7, 2020
I am so shocked and sorry for your loss Elinore and Grace, I cant believe it. Elinore, Grace please contact me if you want to talk. He was such a nice guy , with a big heart. I will be on the zoom shiva.
Bill terman
Friend
May 7, 2020
I am so shocked and sorry for your loss Elinore and Grace, I cant believe it. Elinore, Grace please contact me if you want to talk. He was such a nice guy , with a big heart. I miss Debbie, now this. I will be on the zoom shiva.
Bill terman
Friend
May 7, 2020
Sending condolences to the entire family. Elinore and Grace, my thoughts are with you. ❤
Judy Swartz
May 4, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to Grace, Elinore, and family. I really admired Steve growing up. I thought he was strong, confident, and kind. Though I havent spent a lot of time with the Beitler family, Debbie was very close with my mom and the family was all close to the Rubinsteins. I hope you have all the support around you at this difficult time.
Betsy Rubinstein
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved