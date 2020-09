Or Copy this URL to Share

BENEDICT--Stephen G. The Board and staff of TDF mourn the loss of one of our founding Trustees, Stephen G. Benedict. Steve served on TDF's Board from 1967 - 2012. Not only was he instrumental in acquiring funding to launch TDF, but he served as the non-profit's Chairman from 1973-75 and 1987-90. He was a true visionary and his wisdom and counsel will be sorely missed. Earl D. Weiner, Chair; Victoria Bailey, Executive Director





