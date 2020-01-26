Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN BLAUNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLAUNER--Stephen J. Of New York City, Pine Plains, NY and Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, died unexpectedly on January 16, 2020, in Cuernavaca. He was 66 years old. Born on March 5, 1953, in New York City to Allan S. Blauner and Betty Berman Blauner, Stephen was a lifelong New Yorker. Outspoken, brilliant and fearless at work or play, Stephen lived life with great zest. Stephen received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 1978. He began his law practice at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy in New York City, rising to partner in the Firm's Financial Restructuring Group. For Stephen, no issue was too complex; no problem too challenging. He was strong and aggressive with an agile legal mind and boundless energy. Stephen's depth of experience and knowledge in bankruptcy, financial restructuring and legal ethics made him a unique resource for clients and colleagues alike. He also served as Ethics counsel to the Firm and chaired the New York State Bar Association's Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility. Stephen served as outside counsel to the Loan Syndications & Trading Association, an organization created to expand the liquidity of the leveraged loan market. He developed the trading forms and procedures used for trading distressed loan assets in the secondary market. Stephen left Milbank for the hedge fund world in 2005. At the time of his death, he was Managing Director and Restructuring Specialist at Solus Alternative Asset Management LP doing what he loved. An avid equestrian, Stephen rode with the Millbrook Hunt and competed at local show jumping competitions. Later, he was introduced to "eventing," the demanding test of horse and rider in the combined disciplines of dressage, cross country and stadium jumping. Eventing became his focus. Stephen organized ownership syndicates to purchase and provide top horses for U.S. Eventing High Performance athletes on the U.S. Equestrian Team. Two of these horses competed with their riders in the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics. But Stephen recognized that talented young eventing riders must be identified and supported. He was instrumental in the formation of the MARS Bromant Rising Program to assist with coaching, training, education and support for up-and-coming riders under the age of 25. These future champions will be Stephen's legacy. He is survived by his partner of 40 years, Kenneth G. Shelley; his brother, Peter (Mary) of Coatsville, PA; his sister, Patsy Fox (George) and children of Fairfield, CT, and stepmothers Joanna H. Blauner and Loretta S. Blauner, as well as countless friends and colleagues. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held in the Spring. Donations may be made in Stephen's memory: United States Eventing Association Foundation, 525 Old Waterford Road NW, Leesburg, VA 20176. Please designate "Steve Blauner/MBRP" on the check.



