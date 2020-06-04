BOND--Stephen Robert. July 5, 1943 - May 29, 2020. Mr. Bond resided in London and passed away in Paris, following complications from heart surgery. Mr. Bond was born and raised in Roslyn Heights, Long Island. He obtained his undergraduate degree at Brown University (1965 cum laude) and subsequently received his law degree at Columbia University (1968). He is survived by his wife Bruna Rizzi Bond, his children, Catherine Bond and her husband Nicolas Ponset, Matthew Bond and his wife Audrey, his sister Deborah Berk and brother-in-law Dr. Steven Berk. He was the most devoted grandfather to Alexander, William, Sarah and Eva and a beloved uncle to Alexandra and Elizabeth. He was senior of counsel in the London office at Covington and Burling specialising in international commercial arbitration. Previously, he was co-head of the international arbitration practice group at White and Case LLP. During his career, Mr. Bond held a number of high profile positions that included Secretary General of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) from 1985-1991 and the U.S. Member of the ICC International Court of Arbitration for the period 1994-1999. He was Vice Chairman of the ICC Working Group charged with drafting the 1998 ICC Rules of Arbitration. He also held several positions with the United States Department of State, serving as Assistant Legal Adviser in the Office of the Legal Adviser and as Counselor for Legal Affairs in the United States Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. Mr. Bond began his law career clerking in the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Over the 52 years of his career focusing in international law and arbitration, he received numerous accolades some of which are: Global Arbitration Review and Who's Who Legal: arbitration "leading lawyers worldwide in the field of arbitration" (2018), recognition as one of the 20" most highly regarded individuals for commercial arbitration by Who's Who Legal, and the U.S. State Department's Distinguished Honors Award. Above all, Mr. Bond was cherished by his family. His wit, charm, generous spirit, invaluable guidance and keen sense of humour will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him, family, friends and colleagues. The love he provided us all will be forever part of us. A celebration of life will be held in London later this fall. Catherine Bond; catherinebond@hotmail.com Matthew Bond; bondmatt@gmail.com
Published in New York Times on Jun. 4, 2020.