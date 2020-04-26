CHINLUND--The Rev. Stephen J., of Manhattan, 86, died at home, of natural causes on April 8th. He leaves his wife, Caroline Cross Chinlund, his first wife Gay Cropper, daughter Sarah Spieldenner (Michael), sons Nicholas (Barbara) and James (Clare Crespo) and grandchildren Luke, Cassius, and Ruby, step-grandchildren Alexandra, Michael and Isabella. The families gathered by conference call with our priest to say prayers by his bedside. A service at Church of the Holy Apostles where he was a longtime member, is planned for a future date. In the meanwhile, friends will enjoy reviewing his website, www.Chinlund.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020