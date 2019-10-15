SWID--Stephen Claar. We mourn the passing of my beloved brother and Dick's brother-in-law, Stephen Claar Swid. Stephen was an extraordinary man, a wonderful husband and father, a dear friend, and a legendary businessman who had one success after another. He was an avid art collector, serving for many years as an officer and board member of the Guggenheim Museum and the Municipal Art Society and had leadership roles in many other charitable institutions. He was a superb athlete who played tennis and golf and relished competing in basketball while he was in his mid-sixties, against twenty year olds. In sports, as in everything he did in his life, he was a great competitor with impeccable sportsmanship. Stephen was elegant and charismatic and he had incredible energy and life spirit. Nan, his loving and devoted wife, and his children, Scott, Robin and Jill, took amazing care of him during his long illness. We will always cherish our own special relationship with him. Rest in peace, dear Stephen. Carole and Dick Eisner



