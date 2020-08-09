STEPHEN COOPER

COOPER--Stephen H., 81, died peacefully at his home in Bennington, Vermont on August 2, 2020. Born in New York City, Stephen received his Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University in 1960 and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1962. After graduating from Columbia Law School in 1965, Stephen joined Weil, Gotshal & Manges in New York City, where he became a partner and practiced law for nearly four decades until his retirement in 2005. The consummate corporate securities lawyer, Stephen understood the interstices of the law and was known for his stellar practical judgment and exacting eye for detail. Stephen was an immensely proud husband and father, constantly singing the praises of his wife and son to all who would listen. Even when he was working long hours, family dinner was sacrosanct. He enjoyed the arts, including dance at Jacobs Pillow and chamber music at Lincoln Center. An avid reader, furniture maker, and fan of The New York Times crossword puzzles (completed in ink), Stephen lived a full life. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, and first wife, Linda Cooper. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen Gross, and their son, Zack Cooper. Services will be private. Donations can be made to Prep-for-Prep or the Chamber Music Society at Lincoln Center.





