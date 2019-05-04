Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN DIENER. View Sign Service Information Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Rd Clifton , NJ 07012 (973)-779-3048 Service 12:00 PM Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Rd Clifton , NJ 07012 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DIENER--Stephen I. Stephen I. Diener, international music and entertainment executive, and media entrepreneur, passed away peacefully at his home in Coral Gables, Florida on April 30th. He was 80. Born and raised in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Mr. Diener was the son of Maurice Diener and Ruth Tarchis. After graduating from Tulane University, he began his professional career in New York City at Young & Rubicam and Revlon. Pursuing a love for the arts and entertainment, he entered the music industry and held various executive positions at CBS Records International before departing to Paris to head CBS Records France. Mr. Diener then moved to Los Angeles where he was named President of ABC Records in 1977. At the time, the ABC roster included such multi-platinum recording artists as Steely Dan, Tom Petty, Jimmy Buffett and The Commodores, among many others. Subsequently, he would lead and oversee the sale of the ABC record label to MCA Corporation. Known for his rapport with artists, his naturally gregarious and inquisitive nature, and an innate ability to speak five languages, Mr. Diener returned to CBS International in the early 80s, relocating to Miami as Executive Vice President where he oversaw the marketing operations of the European and Latin American divisions. Later, as a pioneer in the home video business, he was named President of 20th Century Fox Video at the birth of the industry. In the mid-80s, he served as Chairman/CEO of Heron Communications, a privately-owned home entertainment company, after which he led a private-equity acquisition of the legendary Fred Astaire Dance Studios where he also served as Chairman/CEO. A passionate community member during his latter years in Coral Gables, Mr. Diener devoted his personal time to the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach, Mercy Hospital, his local Chabad of the Grove, and area missions where he was able to utilize his gift for languages as a teacher. Belovedly unconventional with the sharpest of minds, a deep love for jazz music and a passion for Golden-era Hollywood film, an evening with Mr. Diener would always be the most memorable of conversations for those at the table. A devoted father for whom family always came first, he was famously generous and quick to help at a moment's notice. He will be dearly missed. Services will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 12pm at Jewish Memorial Chapel, 841 Allwood Road, Clifton, New Jersey 07012. Mr. Diener is survived by his son James Diener, daughter Holly Diener, stepson Pascal Jacquelin, nephew Scott Diener and niece Sharon Newell.



