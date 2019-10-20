DUNN--Stephen K., was born in Brooklyn on May 20, 1940, and died in Brooklyn on October 16, 2019. In between, he lived an enthusiastic, peripatetic life. He loved music and the arts, was accomplished in business, and contributed both time and resources to many charitable causes. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Judy; his two children, Philip (Jill Stein) and Elizabeth (Francisco) Passade; and four grandchildren, Leo, Jacob, and Elias Dunn and Naomi Passade. He will be missed by them and by his many friends and colleagues. There will be no service. If you wish to honor him, please send a donation to the Death with Dignity National Center, 520 SW 6th Ave., Suite 1220, Portland, OR 97204.



