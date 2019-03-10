ELLMANN--Stephen Jonathan, son of Richard and Mary Ellmann, born June 20, 1951 and died March 8, 2019. Martin Professor of Law at New York Law School, distinguished author, educator and advocate for social justice and a long-time resident of Upper Montclair, NJ. Full obituary, donation information and condolences may be left at: proutfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019