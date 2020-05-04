1953 - 2020
Stephen Joel Harding, age 66, died on April 9, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY, from complications of the coronavirus. Born in Philadelphia on April 11, 1953, Stephen is the beloved son of Jonathan and Patricia (Hayden) Harding. He attended schools in Philadelphia and in Orange, Camden and Moorestown, NJ.
Beginning in childhood, Stephen's life reflected his peaceful nature, concern for others, creativity, and wide-ranging curiosity. He displayed a talent and passion for poetry as a student at Moorestown Friends School, where he won the Searle Memorial Award in poetry. He also developed an interest in ceramics and became a skilled creator of pottery and ceramic jewelry; his jewelry was featured in Elle and Family Circle magazines. A devoted Boy Scout, Stephen achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was recognized for rendering timely first aid that saved the life of a youth who had suffered a severe laceration at a campground in Lake George, NY.
After graduation from Moorestown Friends School Stephen was employed by the United Methodist Church at its national Methodist Youth Fellowship office in Dayton, OH, where he helped coordinate the aspirations of youth groups from churches in the eastern region. He later travelled and lived in Europe, where he began to study Eastern religions and philosophies. After returning to the United States he joined the International Society for Krishna Consciousness and lived for ten years as a devotee, Sri Gopal, in the Philadelphia and New York temples. Although he eventually left the temple, he remained connected to the Krishna Consciousness movement and philosophy throughout his life.
Stephen fell in love with New York City during a high school trip. He said, "that is a great place and that's where I want to live." And he did. He attended Columbia University and Brooklyn College and later earned an AA degree in telecommunications from CUNY – New York City Technical College in 1988. From 1992 through 2012 he worked for International Display Systems, programming and maintaining passenger information systems for mass transit facilities. Until his passing Stephen was employed by Harvard Protection Services in Manhattan.
He never lost his desire to connect with and help others, especially the poor and marginalized. Likewise, he never stopped contemplating the nature of existence and consciousness. When he became sick, he urged us not to be sad. "I'm not depressed," he said. "It's just the body, doing its thing."
Stephen was predeceased by his grandparents, the Reverend Jonas and Rosa (Coleman) Harding and Emma Kelley Hayden. All were strong influences in his life.
Stephen is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Patricia of Pennswood Village, Newtown, PA, his sister Debra Lamb and her husband, Gregory, of Allentown, PA, and their children, Eric and Stephanie; his uncle and aunt, Jonas and Lorraine Harding of Boothwyn, PA; his dear friend Devadarana and her daughters Shelene and Melissa Thomas; and a multitude of beloved cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested to the Southern Poverty Law Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in New York Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.