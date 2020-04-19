KANN--Stephen W. Stephen W. Kann, age 93, passed away in New York on March 30th, 2020. A graduate of Bradley University, he was an Industrial Engineer, and Editor, Publisher, Vice President and Director at Johnston International Publishing in Manhattan for Industrial World and other trade magazines. A world traveler, writer and speaker, he received many awards including the Jesse H. Neal Award for Editorial Excellence and the Overseas Automotive Council's OAC Lifetime Achievement Award. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean War. He was predeceased by his parents Alice and Arthur Kann and his sister Hanne McElheny. He is survived by his sister Ellen Pine. He is survived by his loving children James, Victoria and Elizabeth, their spouses, their mother Patricia, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Steve loved his family, helping others, and making people smile. He will be greatly missed. Contributions can be made to Plymouth Church in Brooklyn Heights at plymouthchurch.org, where he was a member for over 55 years.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020