Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KELLY--Stephen E. Dr. Stephen Euless Kelly, age 75, born July 2, 1944 passed away at his home in Manhattan surrounded by his beloved Art Deco collection on December 24th, 2019. Dr. Kelly grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, as the son of Harold and Mart Will Kelly. He is survived by his brother Hunter Kelly of Dallas, TX and his partner of 37 years, Michael Carter. Dr. Kelly received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He completed an internship at Lenox Hill Hospital and an Ophthalmology Residency at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary. He then completed a Corneal Fellowship at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital with pioneer ophthalmic microsurgeon Dr. Richard C. Troutman. In 1982 Dr. Kelly and Dr. Richard P. Gibralter co-founded Cataract & Corneal Associates, P.C. In 1991, he was chosen as an investigator for the clinical research studies at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital for the FDA evaluation of the safety and efficacy of the excimer laser for laser vision correction. This was the first use of the laser in New York City as part of the FDA Clinical Trials. After approval he was selected in 1996 by the laser manufacturer to train other ophthalmologists in its use. Dr. Kelly was a Life Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and received their AAO Honor Award for ten years of faculty participation in the educational programs at the annual meeting. He was an American College of Surgeons Fellow. Dr. Kelly was listed on the Castle Connolly Top Doctors in the New York Metro area from the first edition in 1997 to 2015. He was also listed on The New York Times Magazine Super Doctors List (the top five percent) from its inception in 2008 through 2016. Dr. Kelly had a passion for medicine, theater and art, especially Art Deco. His home overflowed with beautiful pieces that he collected for over 35 years. In 2012 he opened Kelly Gallery. He retired from medicine in 2016 to run his gallery full time. Dr. Kelly was a wonderful, thoughtful, honest and gracious man, with a quiet dignity that made him particularly special. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.



KELLY--Stephen E. Dr. Stephen Euless Kelly, age 75, born July 2, 1944 passed away at his home in Manhattan surrounded by his beloved Art Deco collection on December 24th, 2019. Dr. Kelly grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, as the son of Harold and Mart Will Kelly. He is survived by his brother Hunter Kelly of Dallas, TX and his partner of 37 years, Michael Carter. Dr. Kelly received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He completed an internship at Lenox Hill Hospital and an Ophthalmology Residency at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary. He then completed a Corneal Fellowship at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital with pioneer ophthalmic microsurgeon Dr. Richard C. Troutman. In 1982 Dr. Kelly and Dr. Richard P. Gibralter co-founded Cataract & Corneal Associates, P.C. In 1991, he was chosen as an investigator for the clinical research studies at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital for the FDA evaluation of the safety and efficacy of the excimer laser for laser vision correction. This was the first use of the laser in New York City as part of the FDA Clinical Trials. After approval he was selected in 1996 by the laser manufacturer to train other ophthalmologists in its use. Dr. Kelly was a Life Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and received their AAO Honor Award for ten years of faculty participation in the educational programs at the annual meeting. He was an American College of Surgeons Fellow. Dr. Kelly was listed on the Castle Connolly Top Doctors in the New York Metro area from the first edition in 1997 to 2015. He was also listed on The New York Times Magazine Super Doctors List (the top five percent) from its inception in 2008 through 2016. Dr. Kelly had a passion for medicine, theater and art, especially Art Deco. His home overflowed with beautiful pieces that he collected for over 35 years. In 2012 he opened Kelly Gallery. He retired from medicine in 2016 to run his gallery full time. Dr. Kelly was a wonderful, thoughtful, honest and gracious man, with a quiet dignity that made him particularly special. He will be missed by all the lives he touched. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close