KIRSCHENBAUM--Stephen, born April 27, 1934, died May 16, 2020. Formerly of New York City, latterly of Paris, France, happily ensconced on Avenue de New York in the 16th for ten years, beloved companion of Andrew Valentine for twenty years and proud owner of one very naughty Cairn Terrier, aptly named Filou. Friendships and Flair for living were his Forte. He will be missed. Et comment.





