STEPHEN KIRSCHENBAUM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIRSCHENBAUM--Stephen, born April 27, 1934, died May 16, 2020. Formerly of New York City, latterly of Paris, France, happily ensconced on Avenue de New York in the 16th for ten years, beloved companion of Andrew Valentine for twenty years and proud owner of one very naughty Cairn Terrier, aptly named Filou. Friendships and Flair for living were his Forte. He will be missed. Et comment.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved