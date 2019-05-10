KORNREICH--Stephen J., died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Stephen was a respected lawyer in New York City and practiced for over 58 years. Stephen was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and a proud alumnus of Midwood High School (1956). He also graduated from Cornell University and the Columbia University School of Law. Stephen is survived by what meant the very most to him, his children, Peter (Helene), Rob; and his wonderful grandchildren, Matthew and Adam. Graveside funeral services will be at Keneseth Israel Cemetery in Louisville, KY at 12pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Published in The New York Times on May 10, 2019