MILLER--Stephen A., passed away on March 26, 2019. Beloved son of Ellen and Jay and Step-Mom Corinne, adored brother of Dr. Cindy Miller. Alumnus of Horace Mann School, Phi Beta Kappa, graduate of Johns Hopkins University, holder of a J.D. degree from Stanford University School of Law. Admitted to New York and California Bars. Trivia champion of San Francisco during his time at Stanford. He loved his long hikes, mountain climbing adventures and frequent excursions with friends around the United States. Much too soon to leave us. You will be sorely missed by many for your friendship and goodness, but especially by those nearest and dearest to you. Rest in Peace. Funeral Service Wednesday, March 27, 12 Noon at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 W. 76th Street at Amsterdam Ave.



