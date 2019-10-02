Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN MORAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORAN--Dr. Stephen Thomas, beloved son of Michael and Carmel, brother to Michael, Delia, Truc and Tan, doctor, teacher and friend, left this life at the age of 52 on September 10th, 2019. Dr. Moran was a respected board certified psychiatrist. After majoring in English literature at Columbia University and at King's College, London, he received degrees from Stony Brook Medical College, Albert Einstein Medical College, and Mount Sinai Medical School. He taught and worked at some of the nation's busiest and most progressive addiction treatment facilities and hospitals as an Attending Psychiatrist specializing in addiction. He fought to change the limitations imposed on the medical community's treatment of addiction, depression, and mental illness. He worked with several "alternative to incarceration" programs designed to address the overuse of imprisonment instead of proper medical care. An avid reader, he was also an incisive writer: his paper "Autopathography and Depression: Describing the 'Despair Beyond Despair'" was published in the Journal of Medical Humanities, Spring 2006. Never short of entertaining conversation, Dr. Moran was a gifted violinist as well. Beloved by many, unflaggingly kind and generous, Dr. Moran will always be missed.



MORAN--Dr. Stephen Thomas, beloved son of Michael and Carmel, brother to Michael, Delia, Truc and Tan, doctor, teacher and friend, left this life at the age of 52 on September 10th, 2019. Dr. Moran was a respected board certified psychiatrist. After majoring in English literature at Columbia University and at King's College, London, he received degrees from Stony Brook Medical College, Albert Einstein Medical College, and Mount Sinai Medical School. He taught and worked at some of the nation's busiest and most progressive addiction treatment facilities and hospitals as an Attending Psychiatrist specializing in addiction. He fought to change the limitations imposed on the medical community's treatment of addiction, depression, and mental illness. He worked with several "alternative to incarceration" programs designed to address the overuse of imprisonment instead of proper medical care. An avid reader, he was also an incisive writer: his paper "Autopathography and Depression: Describing the 'Despair Beyond Despair'" was published in the Journal of Medical Humanities, Spring 2006. Never short of entertaining conversation, Dr. Moran was a gifted violinist as well. Beloved by many, unflaggingly kind and generous, Dr. Moran will always be missed. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close