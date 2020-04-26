Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN NOBBS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOBBS--Stephen Alan. Stephen Alan Nobbs of Southampton and Jupiter, Florida passed away on April 5. He was 73. Prior to succumbing to pneumonia, Steve fought a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Remembered by his loving wife, Carol Nobbs, as "the most honest British banker in the world," he had a brilliant 40-year career as Executive Vice President of Barclays Bank. An avid skier, diver and gardener, Steve was highly regarded by his friends and peers for his spirit of adventure, brilliant mind, quick wit and charm. He is survived by his wife, Carol Nobbs, and his stepdaughter, Carla Maresca Eichler, here in the United States, as well as his brother, sister, and several nieces and nephews abroad. He will be celebrated with a "Ceremony of Life" in the future. In lieu of flowers, his wife has requested that donations be made in his honor to Southampton Hospital, 240 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, NY 11968 .



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020

