SACHS--Stephen M., M.D., of Maplewood, NJ passed away on April 16, 2019. Stephen was a graduate of Columbia College and the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. He was a proud Navy Veteran who was a passionate supporter of the arts and a Patron of the Metropolitan Opera for decades. Dr. Sachs was a partner and physician with Neurological Associates in Elizabeth, NJ. Stephen is survived by his wife Claudia Hanson, his children Joshua, Rebecca, Jake, and Charlie, his brother Mark, and his grandson Elias.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
