SCHEIBER--Stephen C. Stephen Carl Scheiber, MD, internationally esteemed psychiatrist, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on June 20, 2020. Stephen Carl Scheiber was the son of Irving and Freida Scheiber of White Plains, NY. As a young boy, he loved working with his dad at their family-owned newspaper store. Always eager to learn, Dr. Scheiber received a full scholarship to the prestigious Vermont-based high school, The Putney School, which fostered his love of education. After graduation, a loyal and affluent customer saw him working at the family shop and asked why he was not in college. After learning that his family could not afford the tuition, she offered to pay for any college of his choosing. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts at Columbia University, and then pursued medical school in Buffalo, NY. In 1963 Dr. Scheiber met MaryAnn McDonnell during his junior year of medical school. As a pioneering dialysis nurse, she trained him on the finer points of the procedure. But more importantly, she became his sweetheart. While an intern at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington Vermont, he proposed to his bride to be, and much to his delight she accepted. They began their loving marriage of 55 years in Sierra Leone when Dr. Scheiber accepted a position as a commissioned officer of the U.S. Public Health Service, assigned to the Peace Corps. His impressive career as a leader in psychiatry spanned more than five decades. He was a professor at the University of Arizona before leading the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) for over 20 years as Executive Secretary and Executive Vice President. During his tenure, the ABPN added seven subspecialties, and Dr. Scheiber published numerous books and hundreds of articles on ethics and education in psychiatry. He was a guest professor at over 60 universities as well as Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Scheiber took on leadership roles in over a dozen professional associations including the American Psychiatric Association which honored him with the Harold E. Berson Award, the Association for Academic Psychiatry which presented him with a lifetime achievement award, the American Board of Medical Specialties, where he received a Distinguished Service Award, and the American College of Psychiatrists which granted him the Distinguished Service in Psychiatry Award. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Dr. Scheiber also received the Albert Nelson Marquis Who's Who Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Distinguished Life and Career Achievement Award from the State University of New York at Buffalo, among many others. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Scheiber was admired for his kindness and generosity. Always smiling, he was a model of compassion. He took time to really listen, and loved connecting with people. Those closest to him described him as "lighting up a room with his bright spirit." Grateful for the many opportunities and mentorship he received during his formative years, Dr. Scheiber paid forward the kindness by supporting others. He was greatly admired by the Residents, Fellows, and Medical Students whom he taught, as well as by colleagues around the globe, particularly for his dedication to advancing the field. Dr. Scheiber is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, MaryAnn Scheiber; three children, Lisa (Chris) Haith, Martin Scheiber, and Laura Scheiber (Matthew Harris); three grandchildren, Alexis, Ariel and Brianna; great-grandson, Troy; siblings Harry (Jane) and Carol (Norman); and nieces and nephews. Gifts in his honor may be made to the University at Buffalo - Psychiatry, ECMC, 462 Grider St., Room 1168, Buffalo, NY 14215.





