SCHULTZ--Stephen, MD, 1938 - 2020. Stephen Schultz passed away on February 19 surrounded by his family. Born in Brooklyn to parents Mendel "Manny" Schultz and Grace Klausner, Stephen attended the Ethical Culture School, Erasmus High and Horace Mann where he was athlete of the year in his graduating class and captain of the football team, the baseball team and the wrestling team. He spent a year in Berlin before attending Harvard and then went on to NYU medical school. After training at Johns Hopkins and the CDC, he returned to New York to join the NYC Department of Health where he rose to Deputy Commissioner and helped to lead the fight against the unfolding HIV/AIDS epidemic. Subsequently he was an HIV/AIDS physician at Bronx Lebanon. Steve was a deep thinker with a zany sense of humor and a man of great passions. He was a strong proponent of social justice and equity. He was a great friend to all who knew him and was a dedicated father and partner. He was known for his intellect and insight, his remarkable ability to converse with little children, and his big heart. He loved the family house in the Hudson Valley, Bach, calligraphy, miniature writing, award-winning cider making, bread baking, ocean shell rowing, reading, hiking, and making metal sculptures. He will be sorely missed by sons Max Schultz and Anthony Schultz, daughter Malissa Schultz O'Donnell, grandchildren Sadie and Manny Schultz, and by his partner of 41 years, Kathleen O'Donnell.



