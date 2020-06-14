STEPHEN SOBLE

SOBLE--Stephen, died peacefully on May 12, 2020 in his home in Boca Raton, FL. He was 90 years. old. Stephen was born on June 13, 1929 in the Bronx. The youngest son of Sarah and Saul Soble, brother to Gloria and Selma. Stephen married Florence Moses, (deceased 2012) and settled in Long Beach, New York. Stephen was managing partner and owner of Stephen I. Soble & Co., an accounting firm specializing in the Garment Industry. Stephen was often heard stating that the key to his success was by "thinking outside the box." His successes continued with his efforts in philanthropy. His love for Israel inspired him to become an active fundraiser in organizations that supported Israel. He was number one in the world for procuring the most memberships for B'nai B'rith. He was a strong supporter of Operation Moses. He was honored at various dinners for his volunteer work by many Israeli dignitaries. He found a passion in supporting AIPAC and JNF in the most recent years. Whether it was Israeli Bonds, or supporting hospitals, Stephen was passionate about it all. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Roberta Dochter, his son Gary Soble, his grandchildren Alexander, David, Matthew, and Jacob. Stephen had a huge zest for life and will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He will be missed by many.





