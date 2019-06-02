SQUIRES--Stephen L. The colleagues of Stephen L. Squires join the family in mourning his passing on April 26, 2019. We acknowledge his significant contributions to advancing computer science in the interests of national security. He was an engineering graduate from Drexel, which recognized him as Engineer of the Year in 2003. He has advanced degrees from Princeton and Harvard. Stephen's government service spanned nearly thirty years, at the National Security Agency and then at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. He then became Chief Science Officer at Hewlett-Packard. At DARPA, he led efforts in parallel computing, with lasting influences on modern large-scale computing. In the 1980s, he helped advance a partnership of federal agencies that continues as the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development Program. Ste- phen understood technical trends often before they were noticed by others, and he stimulated colleagues to be creative and aggressive in taking on the most challenging problems. We extend our condolences to his wife, Ann Marmor-Squires; his daughters Gayle Squires, MD and Robyn Squires; and the entire Squires family.



