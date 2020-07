Or Copy this URL to Share

SUSMAN--Stephen. Trustees and staff of The Jewish Board extend their heartfelt condolences to our Trustee Stacy Kuhn and her family on the loss of her father, Steve. Steve was a respected attorney and an avid cyclist; we are grateful for his family's partnership and support. May his memory live on in his children, grandchildren, and their families.





