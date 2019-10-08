SWID--Stephen. Dear Stephen: Typical of your daring, adventuresome and fearless spirit, you are surely reorganizing the afterlife with your vision for a new approach. As a partner/collaborator, you were loads of fun! You, Ira and I had 20-plus years together and we assumed a unique role of camaraderie, functioning as a single conjoined biblical "David" taking on giant Goliaths. We started with a mere sling shot in an arcane world that few understood. Our sling shot hit its mark and we changed the world of composers and publishers for the better. The smartest of the smart were the dominant naysayers. The more they said "no", the more they galvanized us together and fused us as a force which made us laugh and grow even more. Those were the SESAC Camelot years. We learned from each other, bonded with each other and, in the last few years, I was in awe of how you soldiered on in the face of adversity, Nan always by your side, a Gibraltar of support, patience and compassion, demonstrating the fortitude and resilience which I see as your family hallmark. In remembrance, The Gershons (Myrna & Freddie)



