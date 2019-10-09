SWID--Stephen. The Trustees and staff of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation mourn the passing of Stephen Swid, longtime member of the Board and persuasive advocate for the arts. Stephen headed both the Executive and Investment Committees, and served as a vice president for several years. With his wife Nan he was a generous donor to the museum and a much- admired ally. With our profound condolences to the Swid family. Peter Lawson-Johnston, Honorary Chair William L. Mack, Chair Wendy Fisher, President Richard Armstrong, Director
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 9, 2019