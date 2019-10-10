SWID--Stephen C. Weill Cornell Medicine is profoundly saddened by the loss of its dear friend and benefactor Stephen Swid, beloved husband of Nan Swid, a member of our Board of Overseers since 2013. Stephen and Nan have been steadfast champions of Weill Cornell Medicine for more than 20 years, generously supporting scientific and clinical programs in pediatrics, medicine and brain health. They have also been exceptionally gracious hosts, frequently opening up their home to Weill Cornell Medicine leadership, donors, faculty and friends. We will greatly miss Stephen's friendship, and his commitment to our institution and its mission. Our heartfelt condolences to Nan, their children Scott, Jill and Robin, their grandchildren, and their family and friends. Augustine M.K. Choi, Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean Jessica M. Bibliowicz, Chairman, Board of Overseers Weill Cornell Medicine



