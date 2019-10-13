SWID--Stephen. The Municipal Art Society of New York mourns the loss of Stephen C. Swid, our Chair from 1983 to 1997. Stephen was a recipient of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal in recognition for his civic leadership, which included saving religious landmarks, blocking a tower that would cast a shadow across Central Park, enhancing the billboard light show on Times Square, and creating an extension of Riverside Park down to 59th Street. Stephen was a wonderful and important patron for our great city.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019