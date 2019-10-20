SWID--Stephen C. To our beloved father and husband, you have no equal. We could wander the ends of the earth and never encounter someone with all of your talents, life-force and love. You shone your light on us always: your gentle touch, your urging belief, your unconditional support, your always open heart. You set a standard we all hope to follow. Mighty and proud, you battled as you lived. We admire you always. Your influence reigns in the world as well as in the hearts of friends and family, and most deeply among your three children and wife. We are blessed to have called you ours. May God hold your soul in peace and contentment until we meet again. Nan Swid, Robin Swid, Scott Swid, Jill Rosen
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019